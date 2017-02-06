Body found in Clayton County ditch

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A 26-year-old man was found shot to death in a roadway ditch Monday morning, Clayton County police said.

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a person down call around 11:30 a.m. on Lees Mill Road. They discovered the victim lying face down, suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

Clayton County police have determined the case to be a homicide and are currently looking into what led to the murder.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around Lees Mill Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

