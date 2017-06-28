STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- Authorities are investigating after they found the body of a young woman behind a DeKalb County high school.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the body was found in a creek behind Redan High School in Stone Mountain.

At this time, investigators are treating it as a suspicious death, but no other information was available.

