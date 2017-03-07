Bomb threats to Jewish communities include Atlanta; President called to take action

ATLANTA -- An office building in Atlanta was one of four bomb threats across the country targeting Jewish groups. The Tuesday morning threats were the latest wave in more than 100 threats in 33 states since the begining of the year.

Police confirmed a bomb threat was called into 3490 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta which is also the location for the offices of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

According to police, the threat was on a loop repeating "there is bomb" several times. The office and ADL staff were evacuated while building personnel and Atlanta PD officers conducted a sweep of the building.

No suspicious items were located and Homeland Security has responded and are are investigating the incident.

The CEO of ADL released a Tweet stating,

"Four ADL offices in Atlanta, Boston, New York and Washington D.C. received telephoned bomb threats today."

According to the Tweet, "this is not normal".

This adds to the 121 threats that have been received since early January.

The Tweet asks The President of the United States to "take concrete steps to catch those threatening the Jewish community."

