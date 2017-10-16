Bondswoman accused of pocketing thousands of dollars in bonds

Booking photo provided by Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

A bail bondswoman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the company where she worked for over a year.

Julie Ford, the owner of the 24/7 Best Bonding, said she terminated an employee after finding out she took money for bonds and never turned it over to the company.

Dodds started working at 24/7 Best Bonding at the end of December 2015.

Ford said she was able to catch Dodds after a suspicious phone call where after Dodds called her phone and requested to get her $400 security deposit back.

Ford looked at the file and found there was no record of a $400 dollar security deposit on the pay sheet. So Ford decided to conduct an audit on all of the bonds Dodds had signed dating back to January 2016.

Ford told police she was able verify that Dodds collected money for 53 bonds and never turned the funds over to the company. The dollar amounts range from $200 to $3,000 collected at one time from an individual. Altogether, the alleged thefts totaled $24,250.

Ford told police she also found that Dodds did this same type of thing in Meriwether County and has already filed a report with the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office.

Dodds is charged with theft by conversation-felony.

