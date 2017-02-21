WXIA
DeKalb boy, 11, suffers dog bite in early morning attack

Child attacked by dog

Jessie Miller, WXIA 8:01 PM. EST February 21, 2017

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga -- An 11-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.

According to DeKalb police, the mixed-breed dog got out of a fenced backyard at 1756 McKenzie Drive. The bite wasn't considered serious and the boy was taken in for treatment, authorities said.

Officials said the owner turned the dog over to animal control. Authorities said the dog will be kept in quarantine for 10 days before being turned over to the shelter. 

According to officials, the child’s family did not wish to presscharges and no charges were filed against the dog owner.

