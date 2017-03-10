Brawl at Southlake Mall ends with 6 teens arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY - A brawl that broke out at Southlake Mall on Wednesday ended with six teenagers arrested. The fight happened around 7 p.m.

Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said by the time police arrived, the fight was over and the teens, who range in ages 14 to 16-years-old, scattered.

The fight was captured on cell phone video by a mall bystander.

NOTE: Offensive language is used.

Police caught the teens while trying to leave the mall. They were cited for disorderly conduct. The parents may face charges as well.

Chief Callaway said he's looking into citing the parents for an ordinance called Responsibility of Parents to Minors.

