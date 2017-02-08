Brenda's Last Word: Brenda signs off

Brenda signs off from 11Alive one final time. (Photo: WXIA)

Well, it's finally here. The day I say goodbye. And I'm doing it celebrating something that is completed.

As the great philosopher D. Seuss said, "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened."

After 40 years in this business, I'm smiling as I bookend a career I've given my life to. A career -- all in the South -- that has afforded me opportunities I could have never imagined.

It's been a privilege.

Covering history as it unfolded. Telling the story of people from all walks of life. People who are compassionate and courageous. Bold and wise and generous. Stories of visionaries and outliers. People who have inspired and grown and stretched me into a better person.

I leave with a mental vault full of incredible encounters and unforgettable experiences. My hope is that I was able to make someone else's life better in return.

This is a tough business. I owe my longevity to viewers, who've watched me over the decades. From Huntsville to Nashville to Memphis to Atlanta. All those viewers, all those years. That's a blessing. And I'm overwhelmed by your many kind messages and well wishes and honors -- from city to county and state leaders as I start a new chapter.

Thank you.

A huge thank-you also to my co-workers. Smart dedicated curious dedicated professionals who have taught me so much. I will miss you.

All of this have give me wings to carve a new path. To climb a new mountain. To pursue creative adventures outside of news. So I'll be busy doing that, though I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying right here in the ATL.

And then, there's my family, which is the center of my world and fueld me every single day to do this job. I'll be spending more time with them, including my precious and only grandchild...Duke.

As Oscar Wilde said, "Live. Live the wonderful life that is in you. Let nothing be lost upon you. Be always searching for new sensations. Be afraid of nothing.

I plan to do just that.

It's been quite a ride, for which I'm eternally grateful.

And now it's on to the new. Time for me to just say... Brenda out.

