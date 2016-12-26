Bring One for the Chipper makes it way back to GA

Year after year once the holiday season comes to an end, thousands of families throw their Christmas trees away. Trees end up on lawns, in backyards or get thrown in the trash. The National Christmas Tree Association is urging people to stop throwing out their real Christmas trees and to start recycling them instead.

Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, The Home Depot, 11Alive News, The Davey Tree Company, the Georgia Forestry Commission, the Ferry-Morse Seed Company and the Burpee Seed Company have teamed up for the annual “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event. Georgia residents are asked to bring their Christmas trees to one of the 300 drop off locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. The event educates residents on recycling and conserving the environment.

The donated trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, public beautification projects, wildlife habitats, and homeowner landscaping projects. Over the past 25 years “Bring One for the Chipper” has collected over 6 million to aid in these environmental projects.

"We are excited to celebrate over 25 years of tree recycling in Georgia. Bring One for the Chipper is the perfect opportunity to start the year off right by making a simple choice that benefits the environment.” said Sarah Visser, Executive Director of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

Participants can find their local collection sites here. You can also see a zip code-based listing of drop-off centers throughout the state at Keep Georgia Beautiful.

PHOTOS | 2016 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting