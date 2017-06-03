Two injured in Saturday morning Brookhaven apartment fire

BROOKHAVEN, Ga -- Two people were injured after being trapped in a Saturday morning Brookhaven apartment fire.
Two patients are being transported to local hospitals after sustaining injuries in the apartment fire this morning pic.twitter.com/PVHjSDGcU5— DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) June 3, 2017
DeKalb Firefighters are on scene of a working apartment fire in Station 2's territory with a report of two people trapped. Collapse reported pic.twitter.com/A1vThs5PTs— DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) June 3, 2017
DeKalb Firefighters are calling for additional resources and are making entry to search for possible entrapments above the fire #RiskALot pic.twitter.com/fbbuQRT4cg— DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) June 3, 2017
.DCFR &AMR units are onscene of a working apartment fire, possibly two (2) residents trappe @itsindekalb @dcfrpost9… https://t.co/fJhpLscAkL— DCFR Public Affairs (@DCFRpubaffairs) June 3, 2017
@DCFRlocal1492 Crrws working on Buford Hwy #fire #gafire @AFRReport pic.twitter.com/aQ06JyAsgF— Shane Shifflett (@ffshifflett) June 3, 2017
