Two injured in Saturday morning Brookhaven apartment fire

BROOKHAVEN, Ga -- Two people were injured after being trapped in a Saturday morning Brookhaven apartment fire.

The fire broke out at the DeKalb County firefighters are battling the blaze at the Brookstone Square Apartments at 3649 Buford Highway.

Two patients are being transported to local hospitals after sustaining injuries in the apartment fire this morning pic.twitter.com/PVHjSDGcU5 — DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) June 3, 2017

DeKalb Firefighters are on scene of a working apartment fire in Station 2's territory with a report of two people trapped. Collapse reported pic.twitter.com/A1vThs5PTs — DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) June 3, 2017

DeKalb Firefighters are calling for additional resources and are making entry to search for possible entrapments above the fire #RiskALot pic.twitter.com/fbbuQRT4cg — DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) June 3, 2017

Resident Thomas White told 11Alive that a maintenance worker "started banging on my door around 9 am, telling me the apartment was on fire."





.DCFR &AMR units are onscene of a working apartment fire, possibly two (2) residents trappe @itsindekalb @dcfrpost9… https://t.co/fJhpLscAkL — DCFR Public Affairs (@DCFRpubaffairs) June 3, 2017

