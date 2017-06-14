Brookhaven murder suspect captured by police

BROOKHAVEN, Ga - Police have arrested the alleged shooter in the June 1 murder of Travis Ridley.

The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Edward Tavarez, 24, of Norcross on June 13.

According to a release sent to 11Alive, Brookhaven Police Detectives have worked around the clock since the murder to identify and locate the shooter. Information received by Brookhaven Detectives and the DeKalb Sheriff’s Fugitive task force Tuesday evening led them to a location in Stone Mountain where Tavarez was arrested.

Tavarez has been charged with Murder and Armed Robbery. He is currently being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Detectives began processing the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses at Avana Apartment Complex located at 2910 Clairmont Road. Detectives believe that this shooting involved some sort of drug activity, and that neither the victim or the shooter were residents of the apartment complex.

Detectives did recover a firearm at the scene they believe belonged to the victim.

Detectives are continuing their investigation in to the circumstances that led up to the shooting and have not released any other details.





Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600.

