Prank call leads to massive police presence, SWAT response in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. -- Officials say a false call led to a massive police presence and even a SWAT team in Brookhaven, Sunday evening.

Late in the afternoon, police responded to the 3400 block of Rennes Drive in reference to a call that a person was shot. Officers then heard a gunshot when they arrived in the area. But later, police learned that the call itself was a prank call meant to attract a large police presence - sometimes referred to as "SWATing".

As for the gunshot, police said it was the result of a neighbor attempting to retrieve his firearm for personal protection. No one was injured during the incident but police are investigating in hopes of finding out who made the false call - a crime that can carry a stiff penalty.

(© 2017 WXIA)