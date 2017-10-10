'My baby brother grew to be a helluva man,' says brother of fallen soldier

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One soldier that was killed at an incident at Fort Jackson last Friday is remembered as a "hero" by his brother.

Ethan Shrader was one of the two killed after a "military-vehicle" accident at South Carolina's biggest training post. He was a native of Tennessee.

His brother Dale Shrader says that his brother cared about everyone and wanted to serve his country.

"He loved his country and always dreamed on being in the Army. Even as a kid, he would dig trench holes and pretended to be a soldier. He really wanted to be a Green Beret and told us that's what he was gonna try to do in the military," said Dale Shrader.

Dale also said that he was willing to give his all for his country.

"My baby brother grew to be a helluva man, and I couldn't be more proud of him. He was willing to sacrifice his own life to go out and protect the country he dearly loved," said Shrader.

Here's Dale's full statement on his brother:

"My brother just turned 19 on July 18. He was 6'5, born and raised in Tennessee. He was the middle child, with me being the oldest at 21 and our little sister Sky Shrader at 14. He was very sweet, well-mannered, honest, intelligent, very athletic, and was very family-orientated. He always put everybody before himself; he was a person that everybody could count on and, in my eyes, a hero.

He loved his country and always dreamed on being in the Army. Even as a kid, he would dig trench holes and pretended to be a soldier. He really wanted to be a Green Beret and told us that's what he was gonna try to do in the military. He was a person everybody could count on; I have been receiving condolences from everybody he ever talked to, and I've had people telling me how sweet he was and how he was always there for them when they needed somebody and just how great of a person he was. He affected so many people, more then I ever knew.

My little brother always surprised me. Every time I didn't think he could or would do something, he would always surprise me. Not only would he do it, but he would do it better then what I could ever imagine.

My baby brother grew to be a helluva man, and I couldn't be more proud of him. He was willing to sacrifice he's own life to go out and protect the country he dearly loved. That's who Ethan Shrader was."

