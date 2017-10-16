'Brown-Boys Lemonade' encourages diversity and following your dreams

ATLANTA - When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! That’s the life motto, turned business adventure for two Atlanta brothers who are creating a thirst-quenching empire.

The business making headlines is Brown-Boys Lemonade and its owned and operated by 10-year-old Anthony Anderson and 6-year-old Ja'Den Anderson. Yes, you read that correctly, these two brothers make, bottle and sell their own brand of lemonade.

Morning Rush was in for a treat when Anthony and Ja’Den stopped by with a few bottles of the tasty goodness. They told 11Alive’s Myra Sky they strive to produce the best lemonade in the world. But more importantly, their aim is to motivate and encourage other young "Brown Boys" of all ethnic backgrounds to pursue their dreams of entrepreneurship and financial literacy / independence.

Their growing empire began in 2013 when founder Anthony wanted to buy a video game to play during his summer vacation. The cost of the game was $100, and Anthony didn't have that much money in his allowance. He asked his parents to purchase the expensive video game for him. Anthony's parents told Anthony that they would help him pay for the video game, if he raised half of the money to pay for it.

Together they brainstormed on fun ways to earn money. They came up with the idea to sell lemonade outside of a local business. They tested several recipes, and finally found the perfect one. It included a touch of brown sugar. Two weeks later, Anthony sold lemonade at his lemonade stand and made over $200! Anthony had a lot of fun, and really liked making money too!

The brothers say selling lemonade was so much fun that Anthony started selling his lemonade regularly throughout the summer. His younger brother Ja'Den joined the lemonade stand a year later, and the two have been in business together ever since.

This year Brown Boys Doing Business became an official business and Anthony and Ja'Den became official business owners of Brown Boys Lemonade. Their first order of business? Taking their fresh squeezed lemonade from cups, to bottles, and in stores everywhere.

In the future, the brothers would like to create a network of business owners and operators under the age of 18 years old, that will help shift the future of our Black and Brown communities into more property ownership, STRONGER family foundations, and a SOLID presence in society. Hopefully that too will be easy-peasy lemon squeezy.

