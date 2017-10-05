Buckhead attorney accused of murder back in court Friday; trial begins next week

Tex McIver in court on Tuesday (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - The prominent Atlanta attorney charged in his wife's death is due back in court on Friday for a motions hearing, one week before his trial is set to begin.

Claud “Tex” McIver faces murder charges for the September 2016 shooting death of his wife, Diane McIver, who was the president of Corey Advertising.

McIver claims the shooting was accidental. He says he fell asleep in the backseat of a car with a loaded gun in his lap and then it accidentally went off, hitting his wife.

McIver's murder trial is slated to begin Oct. 13, according to the Fulton County Superior Court.

