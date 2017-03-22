Atlanta's Bones tops Business Insider steakhouse list

Grilled beef steak with rosemary, salt and pepper (Photo: karandaev/ThinkStock)

ATLANTA -- If you want one of the best steaks in the country and aren't afraid to pay a premium, Business Insider says head on down to Atlanta's Buckhead area.

That's where you'll find Bones, the top list on the company's list of expensive steakhouses.

The list was published Tuesday and includes the 15 best-rated expensive steakhouses in the country from Manhattan to Los Angeles.

Out of all of them, the small unassuming restaurant at 3130 Piedmont Avenue had the highest rating per Foursquare City Guide with a 9.36. There's no big neon sign to announce it, but to Atlantans, this place is no secret. It first opened its doors in 1979 becoming what Business Insider even describes as a "local institution".

The award is nothing uncommon for the local restaurant, it also ranked first in a 2016 ZAGAT Survey for both food and service and shows a whole list of top national awards on its website.

© 2017 WXIA-TV