WXIA
GSP: Suspect bails on stolen car after hitting apartment in Buckhead

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 2:02 AM. EST February 03, 2017

ATLANTA -- A stolen car met a rough end Thursday night after a police chase and crash in Buckhead.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened after a pursuit on Piedmont Road when the driver veered into the apartment building.  The wall to the apartment was damaged but officials said there were no injuries.  

A trooper on scene later confirmed to 11Alive that the vehicle involved was reported stolen from Scottsdale, Ariz. and was connected to a fraudulent internet sale. The driver fled on foot and has not been found but authorities did recover a weapon from the car.

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
