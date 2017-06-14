Lighting sparks house fire in Buckhead neighborhood

(Photo: Google Earth)

ATLANTA -- First responders believe a lightning strike is to blame for a house fire in a Buckhead neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Cortez Stafford with Atlanta Fire Rescue, the blaze happened at 1594 Peachtree Battle Avenue NW at a one-story residence. In addition to starting the fire, the lightning apparently struck a large tree next to the home.

Only one person was in the home and that person was able to escape unharmed. It's unclear how severe the damage is at this time.

The lightning strike came amid a flurry of storms that ripped through metro Atlanta Friday afternoon that also brought heavy rain and even hail.

The SPC has given us a slight chance of severe storms across Northwest Georgia and the NW side of the metro and a marginal chance across the rest of the metro for isolated severe storms on Thursday afternoon and evening.

This summer-like pattern will continue early next week. A cold front is forecast to move into our area by Wednesday of next week and should help to clear out this air mass.

