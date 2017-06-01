Man shot several times, killed in front of Buckhead grocery store

ATLANTA -- Investigators are on the scene after a homicide in the parking lot of a Buckhead grocery store.

Atlanta police responded late Thursday to the Kroger grocery store at 3330 Piedmont Avenue where a shooting had just happened.

There they found a 45-year-old man who was shot several times. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries, police said. Now the search is on for at least two suspects who police believe fled northbound on Piedmont Road in a small blue car. Investigators are also looking at surveillance video and speaking to witnesses but said that many who were initially there have left the scene.

"We're really going to need some help looking for folks that might have been out here and saw this incident transpire," Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Ricardo Vazquez said.

One suspect is described as a then black male who is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a white t-shirt and had dreads worn in a bun on top of his head. The other suspect was also a black male but was about 5 feet 11 inches tall and was wearing a red shirt.

While a motive hasn't been released, police believe there was some sort of fight that preceded the shooting.

Check back for updates on Atlanta Alive at 5 a.m.

© 2017 WXIA-TV