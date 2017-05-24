Police investigating after woman allegedly attempted to shoot man in Buckhead

(Photo: Google Earth)

ATLANTA -- Police are investigating after a call of shots fired at a Buckhead apartment complex.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Peachtree Park Drive NE. Atlanta police said they received a call from a man who said he had been in a dispute with a woman.

The woman pulled a gun and opened fire on the man but missed. Police are still working to figure out the particulars of the shooting. SWAT officers were also called to the scene after reports that the woman barricaded herself in an apartment. However she has since been taken into custody.

