Police: Man found stabbed near Buckhead eatery

(Photo: Google Street View)

ATLANTA -- A man is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after being found stabbed near a Buckhead eatery, police said Saturday.

The call came in around 3 p.m. that a man had been stabbed near the Dunkin' Donuts in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road NE. Atlanta police confirm that the victim was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

At this point, however, there is no information on a potential suspect or motive. Police said the suspect in the stabbing left the scene.

