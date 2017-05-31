Police: Elderly woman trapped in room smelling of urine, feces by own daughter

(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)

BUFORD, Ga. -- Barricaded inside her home with no food or water, an elderly woman's room reeked of urine and feces. And worst of all, police said it was her own daughter who was responsible.

Now that daughter and her husband are facing cruelty charges - just weeks before World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

We’re learning that money wasn’t tight for the two suspects in this case. Gwinnett County police said both drive luxury cars and live in a nice home. The daughter has more than 200 pairs of shoes.

But police said the two never bothered to care for their elderly family member. From the outside, it was a picture-perfect suburban home on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Inside, however, Gwinnett County police found a different picture.

“They actually barricaded her with furniture into one particular room of the home,” Corporal Deon Washington said. “She wasn’t allowed to go into the kitchen and she wasn’t allowed to go into the common area of the home.”

Washington was speaking about the horrific living conditions that 86-year-old Bong Le’s daughter and son-in-law allegedly subjected her to. Katie Son and Christopher Huynh were charged with cruelty to an elderly person.

Neighbors said they called police in late May when they saw Le covered with a blanket and lying underneath a tree about two blocks from her home off Blanding Court in Buford.

“When they went to that home and went inside they noticed very strong smells of human odor,” Washington said.

Police also said they didn’t find any food or water for the 86-year-old. Son and Huynh told police they left the house at 9 a.m. every day and didn’t return until after 6 p.m. All that time, Le was trapped in the home.

The smell of urine and feces was so strong that the two suspects kept a towel underneath their bedroom door so the odor didn’t come into their room. Police removed the mother from those awful conditions.

“Detectives are still working to figure out what her final placement will be,” Washington said.

Son and Huynh have both bonded out of jail. They said they tried to take care of the elderly woman. They will go before a judge Thursday afternoon.

