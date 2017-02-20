Burglars target same homeowner three times in less than five years

Still from the security camera inside a DeKalb County home that's been burglarized multiple times. (Photo: WXIA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Burglars who broke into a house in a DeKalb County subdivision last week got away with the homeowners’ TVs and cell phones, but it’s what they left behind that may put them in prison -- their faces on video and their fingerprints.

The homeowner watched the burglars break into her home. She was not there, but was watching her on-line security cameras on her cell phone, while also calling 911.

"I was literally driving, I had just left my house," the homeowner said Monday night, "and it beeps in, and you can look at it, and I was like, 'Oh!'"

The burglars were in and out of her house within four minutes.

"You know, I'm just frustrated," she said.

It was this past Thursday, Feb. 16, just before 1:00 p.m., when the burglars broke into the house, in the Rainbow Creek subdivision of DeKalb County, just off of I-20 and I-285.

The homeowner's security camera shows one of the burglars ringing the front doorbell repeatedly, leaving behind his fingerprints and a clear picture of his face.

Then another one of the burglars peers through the glass around the front door, and also leaves his fingerprints and a clear picture of his face.

They realize no one’s home. And the video, released Monday by DeKalb County police, shows at least three men breaking through the locked front door and, according to the police report, stealing three televisions and two cell phones.

They run outside and the video shows the getaway car pull up -- a white SUV. A neighbor’s security camera, just down the street, also shows the white SUV.

"I mean, this isn't my first time that this has happened to me," she told 11Alive's Jon Shirek.

She said it's the third time in the past four to five years that burglars have targeted her home. The first time, she was inside, and the burglars ran away. The second time she was not at home, and burglars threw a rock though a window to get inside. A police officer asked her then if she had any security cameras in the home that might have recorded video of the burglars, but she did not. That's when she installed the cameras, inside and outside, that recorded the break-in on Thursday.

"I definitely think we need some more attention [from police] to the south DeKalb area," she said.

Just about everyone in the neighborhood has seen that security video.

"It was just so troubling," said one neighbor Monday afternoon. “And the fact that it was in the middle of the day, like, today my children are home...”

According to DeKalb County Police, the break-in last week was one of two break-ins in the area in the past four weeks; one is too many, police say, but two is not a crime wave.

Another homeowner in the subdivision said Monday her husband's car was broken into twice in the past six months, "Right in front of our home, right? So it may not be a [crime] wave, but it's a concern, definitely.

Since then she and her husband have installed security cameras at their home, too.

There is a reward of up to $2,000 in this case. Police say tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously to help catch the burglars, once and for all.

"I don't want anybody to have to experience how you feel so violated, and you're not safe in your own home," said the woman whose home was burglarized again, last week. "It just isn't a good feeling."

Crime Stoppers:

404-577-TIPS

404-577-8477

DeKalb County Police Detective A.M. Winston:

amwinston@dekalbcountyga.gov

404-286-7967

(© 2017 WXIA)