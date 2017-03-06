Business fire under investigation in Dekalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY - The cause a business fire is under investigation on the 8000 block of Rockbridge Rd. in Lithonia.

The fire started around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the two story building when firefighters arrived. Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine if the fire was purposely set.

Firefighters said the building is a total loss. No one was injured.

PHOTOS | Business fire under investigation





Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA