CAIR offers reward for those who threatened to bomb Jewish community centers

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who threatened to bomb at least 10 Jewish community centers around the nation on Monday.

The telephone threats targeted centers in Birmingham, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Paul, Tampa, Albuquerque, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville and Buffalo, and are only the latest in a series of nearly 70 threats targeting Jewish community centers nationally over the past two months.

This latest round of threats did not affect any centers in metro Atlanta -- but in January, according to the Jewish Federation, the Atlanta Jewish Academy, the Marcus Jewish Community Center in Dunwoody and a Jewish community center in Augusta all received threats.

The director of community-wide security for the Jewish Federation told 11Alive's Faith Abubey that in light of Monday's threats in other parts of the country, they are continuing to tighten security at many places at home.

"The people who tend to threaten Jewish synagogues, also threaten mosques, so we've got to be united and support each other, and that's what the reward is meant to do," said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, director of CAIR-Georgia. "I'm happy that as a community, we prepare for these things, and we have plans in place."





The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta says they plan to continue partnering with other religious groups in the community as these threats persist.

President Donald Trump denounced the recent rise in bomb threats against Jewish community centers on Tuesday, saying the rise in anti-Semitism and racism across the nation must be addressed.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said they found nearly 2,000 separate incidents of hate crime in the 34 days following the November presidential election.

"Anti-Semitism is horrible, and it's gonna stop and it has to stop," Trump said during an interview with NBC News after he toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington Tuesday morning. "I think it's horrible. Whether it's anti-Semitism or racism or any -- anything you wanna think about having to do with the divide. Anti-Semitism is, likewise, it's just terrible."

Trump had been criticized for passing up previous chances to denounce recent anti-Semitic and racist incidents.



