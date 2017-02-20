Campus Carry bill gets rough ride in committee

File photo of a gun.

ATLANTA -- Opponents of this year’s version of Campus Carry loudly raised their objections at the state Capitol today.

It was a lengthy hearing were speakers opposed to the bill outnumbered its backers by almost five to one. Yet the bill got very friendly treatment from Republican committee members who are likely to approve it.

"I’m a student that wants it," Cole Daniels told members of the House Public Safety Committee. Daniels is a recent Kennesaw State grad.

"This bill would really allow me to feel more comfortable going to a graduate school in the state of Georgia," Daniels said. He was one of three speakers who asked a House committee to approve Campus Carry.

"I was a student at Georgia State (and) I had no means to protect myself," the bill sponsor, Rep. Mandi Ballinger (R-Canton) told committee members. "And certainly (I) should have been able, I think, to protect myself but I was not."

This year’s version of Campus Carry allows those with state gun permits to carry them onto state college campuses-- except in college athletic facilities, except in student housing. And except in day care centers. The day care exemption was added to this year’s version of the bill, in an effort to win the support of Gov. Nathan Deal. Deal vetoed last year’s version of Campus Carry.

"I think this is a cowardly bill," George Laws told committee members. Opponents of campus carry vastly outnumbered the bill’s backers

"I think it’s a fallacy to encourage us all to believe that arming a few 21 year olds... is going to keep all the student body safe," said Rev. Caroline Magee, a former Navy lieutenant who is now pastor at St. Bede's Episcopal Church in DeKalb County.

Opponents argued that college campuses are rife with immaturity and raw emotions

"Our grandchildren and our children... have enough issues dealing with alcohol and drugs in college. Let’s not add loaded guns to their problems," said Reynolds Couch, a grandfather who described himself as an "avid devotee of the second amendment."

Vickie Kealy of Grant Park attended with her son, a sixth grader. "Good guys with guns don’t actually prevent accidents and shootings. They cause accidents and shootings," she said before the hearing.

Many of the same concerns were raised last year. The legislature passed Campus Carry easily then, and is poised to do so again

(© 2017 WXIA)