Campus Carry voted likely by Friday

ATLANTA -- The new Campus Carry bill cleared a hurdle at the Capitol Monday, with a vote likely in the full House by Friday.

The bill would allow holders of state carry permits to carry concealed weapons on state college campuses. A version of it passed the Republican-controlled legislature easily last year but was vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal.

Monday, the House public safety committee passed the bill after some Democrats questioned bill sponsor Rep. Mandi Ballinger (R-Canton) about some of its details.

"This bill allows good people to carry on campus," Ballinger told committee members.

"So how will they determine who is the criminal and who is the good guy?" asked Rep. Gloria Frazier (D-Hephzibah).

"The guy committing the crime is usually the criminal," Ballinger answered.

The vote cleared the bill to go to the full House, where a friendly reception is expected.

