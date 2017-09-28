Fourth suspect captured in NY, charged in Georgia double homicide

Photo: Akilee Zakee Wilson,17.

CANTON, Ga. -- A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a double homicide Canton, Georgia.

Before sunrise on Wednesday, U.S. Marshals captured Akilee Zakee Wilson, 17, in New York.

Police said he is suspected of killing William Kendrick Randall, 23, of Canton, Ga. and Tony Samples, 26, of Ballground, Ga.on June 25. The crime happened on Crisler Street.

Three people were shot outside of a home. The surviving victim was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

The task force eventually located Wilson in a Staten Island housing development. From there, agents contacted local detectives who will be working with the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office and various New York authorities to bring him back to Georgia. Here, he will face two counts of felony murder and two of aggravated assault.

Jeremy Ulysses Zellous, 29, of Marietta, Georgia; Brody Samples, 23, of Ball Ground, Georgia; and Joe Goldback, 35, of Jasper, Georgia were also arrested in the case.

The Canton Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the double homicide to give them a call at 770-720-4883.

