Local police warn of possible child abduction attempt

CANTON, Ga. -- Police in metro-Atlanta are investigating after a child reported what they believe may have been an abduction attempt on Tuesday.

According to the Canton Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was walking in the Summer Walk subdivision around 5:30 p.m. when he was approached by a white male with long hair driving a newer black model four-door car with tinted windows.

The boy told his mother that the man told him his mother was sick at the hospital and that she had sent "them" to pick him up. But the boy responded that he had just gotten off the phone with his mother.

That's when he said the suspect drove away. He told his mother about the incident when he got home and she called police.

It's still not clear if anyone else was in the car. In the meantime, police are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspect. Police are also stepping up patrols in the area.

Canton officials are asking locals to be observant and report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Police are also urging parents to teach their children about "stranger danger" and that it's OK to say no to an adult they don't know - or if they feel uncomfortable.

As for the suspect, authorities are asking anyone with information on him to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

Original post

Facebook share post

© 2017 WXIA-TV