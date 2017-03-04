Pilot identified in deadly Cherokee County plane crash

(Photo: Gary Stillwell/WXIA)

BALL GROUND, Ga -- The pilot who died at the controls after a twin-engine Cessna crashed late Friday night has been identified.

Steven Silver, 69, of Woodstock, died after the plane crashed near the Cherokee County airport.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash around 12 a.m. where they found a plane down at the end of the runway at the Cherokee County Airport near the 1300 block of Bishop Road.

The airplane apparently clipped a power line and crashed into a nearby retention pond. Officials confirmed the death upon examining the scene.

11Alive reporters on the ground said the tail number of the aircraft is N421KL. According to FAA records, the aircraft is registered to an owner in Coweta, OK.

The Federal Aviation Administration is continuing its investigation.

