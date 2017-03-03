Plane crashes in Cherokee County; one dead

(Photo: Gary Stillwell/WXIA)

BALL GROUND, Ga. -- One person is dead after a plane crash in Cherokee County, officials confirmed early Saturday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash around 12 a.m. where they found a plane down at the end of the the runway at the Cherokee County Airport near the 1300 block of Bishop Road.

The airplane, a twin engine Cessna, apparently clipped a power line and crashed into a nearby retention pond. Officials confirmed the death upon examining the scene.

At this point, authorities aren't sure if the pilot was taking off or landing. The Federal Aviation Administration will be arriving at the scene later in the morning to begin their investigation.



