CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person wounded.

The shooting happened on Crisler Street just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Canton Police Chief Mark Mitchell said all three victims are men in their early to mid-20's. The men were shot outside of a home. Police are currently canvassing the area looking for clues.

The two men who died from the shooting were 23-year-old William Kendrick Randall of Canton, Ga. and 26-year-old Tony Samples of Ballground, Ga.

The third man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"Currently working the investigation, speaking to witnesses and searching the area. Detectives in the field are running down leads in the case," Mitchell said.

The surviving victim was taken to WellStar-Kennestone Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into finding a motive and suspect continues. The Cherokee Sheriff's Office crime scene unit is also assisting in the investigation.

Detectives are still actively searching for leads in this incident. They are asking anyone with information about this double homicide to call 911 or contact the agency's main number at 770-720-4883.

