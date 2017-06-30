Three arrests made, more expected in Canton double homicide

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

CANTON, Ga. -- Police have made three arrests in a Canton double homicide that gripped a local community.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jeremy Ulysses Zellous of Marietta on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, false statements and tampering with evidence in the deaths of 23-year-old William Kendrick Randall of Canton, Ga. and 26-year-old Tony Samples of Ballground, Ga.

Also arrested were 23-year-old Brody Samples of Ball Ground, Ga. for violation of bond and 35-year-old Joe Goldback of Jasper, Ga. for obstruction of an officer.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Crisler Street. The men were shot outside a home in the area. A third surviving victim was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

In addition to announcing the arrests, police added new details about the shooting including the fact that the victims knew each other and that the shooting itself was between two opposing groups.

Police are still investigating whether the shooting was drug-related.

"This is an extremely complex investigation with multiple people involved," a police spokesperson said in a social media post for the department. "Detectives continue to work to identify individuals who fired weapons during the incident."

Authorities found more than 70 spent rounds at the scene and investigators believe further arrests are imminent. In the meantime, the department plans to continue heavier patrols of the area.

Canton police are still asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Tipsters can call 911 or the department's main number at 770-720-4883.

