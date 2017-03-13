Capitol all clear after 'green substance' investigation

Aerial images of the Georgia State Capitol. January 2017

ATLANTA -- Police responded to a call about a suspicious substance at the state Capitol early Monday morning.

Police received the call around 5:30 a.m. for a "green substance" in a bag in front of the Jimmy Carter statue.

Streets around the Capitol were shut down during the investigation. Washington Street at MLK Jr. Drive remained closed for police until further notice.

Atlanta Police Department's bomb squad assisted Capitol Police with the investigation.

Employees were allowed back inside the building just before 9 a.m. Police have not identified the green substance nor if any other items were located inside the bag.

PHOTOS | 'Green substance' investigation at Capitol

© 2017 WXIA-TV