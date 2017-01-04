Car catches fire at Gwinnett Nissan dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY - Heavy smoke billowed from inside the automotive area of the Nissan dealership located at Hwy 78 and Ross Road in Snellville.

Gwinnett Co. Fire spokesman Tommy Rutledge said firefighters found a car on fire around 2:10 Thursday morning. Two other cars were damaged by the heat. They were able to extinguish the fires quickly. No injuries were reported.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

