Car crash sparks building fire, driver flees scene

ATLANTA - Police are investigating what caused a car crash that ended with power poles falling onto a building a catching fire.

Atlanta police officers and firefighters responded to GIM Computers on the corner of Northside Drive at Deering Road just after midnight.

Sgt. Cortez Stafford, Public Information Officer with Atlanta Fire-Rescue said a car hit a power pole causing the poles to fall onto the building. The live power lines sparked a fire on the roof. GA Power responded quickly to shut off power which allowed firefighters to put the fire out and stop it from spreading.

"Our guys did do a good job getting to the scene and getting this situation under control because with the fire being on the roof it could've been a lot different," said Sgt. Stafford.

The fire damaged the roof, and caused moderate to light damage inside the building.

The driver left the scene on foot.

PHOTOS | Accident sparks fire on business fire, driver flees

