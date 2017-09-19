Cops rescue 2 trapped in burning car after crash into I-85 bridge column

A car crashed into a column holding up the I-85 overpass and Cheshire Bridge is shut down.
Police say two people were trapped inside of a burning vehicle after it had crashed into a column holding up the I-85 overpass.
Both passengers have been transported to Grady in critical condition.
This is near the same overpass that brought Atlanta to a halt after it was lit ablaze back in March.
