Cops rescue 2 trapped in burning car after crash into I-85 bridge column

A car crashed into a column holding up the I-85 overpass and Cheshire Bridge is shut down.

Police say two people were trapped inside of a burning vehicle after it had crashed into a column holding up the I-85 overpass.

Both passengers have been transported to Grady in critical condition.

This is near the same overpass that brought Atlanta to a halt after it was lit ablaze back in March.

