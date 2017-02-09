Car crashes into KFC

COBB COUNTY - A car crashed through a KFC Thursday morning causing a major mess.
11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the restaurant located on Veterans Memorial Hwy and Whispering Pines Road.
Police said around 8:07 a.m., a Nissan Altima drove half way into the K.F.C. No one was hurt.
