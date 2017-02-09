Car crashes into KFC

WXIA
Tiffany McCall, WXIA 12:58 PM. EST February 09, 2017

COBB COUNTY - A car crashed through a KFC Thursday morning causing a major mess.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the restaurant located on Veterans Memorial Hwy and Whispering Pines Road.

Police said around 8:07 a.m., a Nissan Altima drove half way into the K.F.C.  No one was hurt.

