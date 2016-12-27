An area church was damaged today after a car crashed into the building.
The pastor of "Through Faith We Can" says police had a male in custody when she arrived at the church this morning.
Authorities have not confirmed what led to the crash or whether or not the driver was being pursued.
The pastor says the church does not have insurance and now has to find someone to fix the building.
