Car into lake; passengers safe

DEKALB COUNTY, GA - Officer responded to reports of a car that drove into Candler Lake at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The caller advised officers that the passengers were out of the car but were standing on top of the roof while the car was being submerged.

When officers arrived to the scene, the vehicle was fully underwater and both passengers swam to shore.

The driver told officers that he had pulled up to park the car when it had appeared the accelerator had gotten stuck and drove over the curb and into the lake.

The driver and the passenger exited the car through the sunroof and were unharmed.

(© 2017 WXIA)