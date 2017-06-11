(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

BROOKHAVEN, GA - A driver may face charges after crashing into a power pole early Monday morning.

Brookhaven Police and GA Power responded to 2715 Buford Hwy NE. The car was heavily damaged, however the driver was not injured. Police believe speed may be a factor.

One southbound lane on Buford is blocked. The GA Power crew on scene said power will be by 4:30 a.m.

PHOTOS | Car crashes to power pole

