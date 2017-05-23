Car slams into DeKalb elementary school

A car ran into a Columbia Elementary School Tuesday morning as children were being dropped off at school.

DeKalb County School District confirmed the crash and said they would release more details.

According to DeKalb Fire Department Captain Jackson, no one inside the school was injured. There was a child in the car that crashed who is being checked by EMS. There is no information about the driver at this time.

