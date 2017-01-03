Carjacking suspect snagged in police chase

One Atlanta police officer sustained minor injuries after his patrol car was struck.

ATLANTA - Police snagged a carjacking suspect in a chase that started in East Point and ended in Atlanta.

East Point Police Capt. Cliff Chandler said Atlanta police officers were flagged when a tag-reader picked up the license plate of a vehicle that was stolen in a carjacking. The officer followed the vehicle into East Point, but then lost track of it.

East Point police picked up the car and joined Atlanta police in pulling the car over.

East Point and Atlanta patrol cars surrounded a silver sedan with front end damage in the Campbellton Plaza shopping center of Cambellton Road.

11Alive SkyTracker showed an Atlanta Patrol car being loaded onto a tow truck, and a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed one officer was transported with minor injuries after his patrol car was struck.

The suspect was taken into custody and will face numerous charges.