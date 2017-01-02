Carrie Underwood makes surprise appearance

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
MLK Jr. High School 'Kings of Halftime' march at Rose Bowl Parade
-
Local band performs in Rose Bowl Parade
-
Eagle egg hatches!
-
Search for grandmother's killer
-
Rescue dog gives birth to 15 puppies on NYE
-
RAW: Michael Vick returns to the Georgia Dome
-
Neighbor: Boy cried "somebody raped and killed my grandma"
-
Carver's Country Kitchen collapses
-
Customs outage strands thousands
-
NYE police chase ends with deadly shooting
More Stories
-
Trees come tumbling down across Metro AtlantaJan. 3, 2017, 5:17 a.m.
-
List | Flooding on the roads; drive carefullyJan. 3, 2017, 5:05 a.m.
-
Rain endingMar. 3, 2016, 11:23 a.m.