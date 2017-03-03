Carroll County robber swipes cash register from local shop

(Photo: Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA -- Carroll County investigators are asking for the public's help identifying an armed man who stole a cash register from a local business.

The robbery happened on Friday at the Buckhorne Shoppette located on Highway 113. Video shows a man with his face completely rapped in material running into the shop, reaching over the counter and grabbing the crash register.

He makes an attempt to run with the large object but hits a snag for a short time as the power cord - which appears to still be plugged in - catches on something off camera. In addition to the mask, he is seen wearing a dark shirt, khaki-colored pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ashley Gossage at 770-830-5916.

