Police search for Carrollton serial flasher

Carrollton Police are on the hunt for a serial flasher after authorities said he exposed himself to multiple victims on two at least two different occasions.

Back on Feb. 1, police said a 46-year-old woman went to a CVS on Bankhead Highway around 7:30 p.m. to drop off a prescription. While waiting for the prescription to be filled, she was walking around when she encountered the suspect in the nail section of the store.

She told police the suspect asked her “Do you have time?” before she turned around to find a man in the aisle exposing himself and playing with his privates.

The woman told police she immediately walked away toward the front of the store to let her husband who was outside know what happened, but she said she felt as if the man was following her.

When police arrived, they spoke to the woman and another 20-year-old CVS employee who said she was also harassed by the suspect.

Both victims described the man as a black male who was wearing a gray jacket with a blue shirt. According to the first victim’s husband, the suspect drove off in a red Toyota Carrolla.

Just two hours later, police responded to a Kroger on South Park Street where a store employee told officers a man, matching the description of the suspect from the CVS, exposed himself to her while she was folding clothes. The 19-year-old victim said the suspect ran away after the incident, but she told police that she felt as if she had been targeted and it left her very shaken.

Both incidents were caught on surveillance cameras inside the businesses.

Police are now looking to find the man before it escalates.

“It’s important to catch this early before it accelerates into something more serious,” said Carrollton Police detective Dan Keever.

Two of the three victims are looking to press charges.

