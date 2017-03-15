Suspects wanted in Alabama carjackings, armed robbery nabbed in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of two teens wanted for carjackings in Alabama.

Members of the Interstate Crime Unit stopped a 2007 Toyota Tundra on I-20, Monday, because the vehicle was reported stolen in a Birmingham, Ala. carjacking. Police arrested 18-year-old Demarchies Jawhonn Mincey, 19-year-old Robert Louis Wilson and a 16-year-old minor.

Through the Birmingham Police Department, local investigators learned that the suspects were also wanted in connection with the carjacking of a Chevrolet Corvette and an armed robbery at an ATM.

They are being held at the Carroll County Jail for Birmingham police.

