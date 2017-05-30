Fax machine bomb threats lead to evacuations

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Police are investigating two separate bomb threats in Atlanta and Cartersville.

Tuesday morning, police said several businesses received bomb threats via a fax message. Cartersville police said the threats demanded money to be wired. Police evacuated an office complex in the 1100 Tennessee St. for about two hours while they investigated.

According to Cartersville Police two businesses "stated that there was a bomb placed inside the business and they needed wire a certain amount of money to a certain account by May 31, 2017."

Fulton County's K9 was deployed and searched the building without finding a bomb. Workers were given the all clear around 11:00 a.m.

Different offices of the same businesses received letters as well. They are believed to be "Nigerian in nature," according to police.

Photos | Cartersville fax machine bomb threat

In Atlanta, the threat was faxed to a business in the 200 block of Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. Atlanta Police said the investigation is ongoing.

