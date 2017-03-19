Person hit by train, killed in Bartow County

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Bartow County officials confirm that one person is dead after an accident involving a train at a rural rail crossing.

Emergency officials received a call about the accident around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Felton Road and Hamby Cove. Details are still limited but officials have confirmed a CSX freight train was involved.

