Police: 17-year-old ran stop sign, caused fatal crash

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- Police say a 17-year-old ran a stop sign, crashed into another car, and killed one of her passengers.

The serious two-car accident led to a massive emergency response in Bartow County late Sunday night.

The accident happened on U.S. Route 411 (also known as Ga. 20) near the intersection of Old Gilliam Springs Road. According to an update Monday morning form the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the teen was driving a Nissan Altima when she ran the stop sign and into the path of a Toyota 4Runner.

The driver and passenger of the 4Runner were transported to a Cartersville hospital. The teen driver and a 20-year-old passenger were airlifted for treatment in Atlanta. Another 20-year-old passenger was taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment. The passenger behind the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charges against the teen are pending.

The accident happened near Shaw Industries Inc. Plant 15 and completely blocked the road for over an hour as crews worked to transport the wounded and clear the scene.

