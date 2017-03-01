Police release photo of suspect who choked woman at gas station, stole car

Rayshad Jones (Photo: Fulton County Police Department/Facebook)

ATLANTA -- Fulton County police have released the photo of one suspect they believe choked a woman while he and his accomplices stole her car.

Early Thursday morning, police released the photo of Rayshad Jones. He is facing charges of robbery by force, hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault after he and two others approached a woman at a Cascade Road gas station asking for change.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman choked, carjacked after teens asked for change

Police believe that when she denied having any, it was Jones who put her in a headlock, choking her until she fell to the ground. While she was disabled, the three managed to get her keys and steal her car.

The woman originally described the thieves as being African American and between 14 and 17 years old. She said the other two males were wearing gray and black hoodies.

While police do hope the public can help them crack the case, they stressed that no one should approach Jones. Instead they hope anyone with information will call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

(© 2017 WXIA)